Registration for Chesterfield County Public School’s kindergarten program now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is starting in-person registration for kindergarten starting this week.

Parents who already preregistered online or whose child participated in the school’s 2019-2020 pre-K program will be contacted for in-person registration appointments.

All other families can call their child’s school to schedule an appointment, or complete an online preregistration form in order to be contacted. You can find out what school your child is zoned to attend here.

If you’re a parent who’s new to CCPS you can find information on how to sign up for an account here.

Children do not need to attend the in-person appointment but parents need to bring the following documents:

The child’s original birth certificate

The parent or guardian’s photo ID

One of these proofs of residence: lease for at least one year or deed of a residence in Chesterfield County; resident manager’s letter on company letterhead stating that residence is a corporate residence in Chesterfield County; weekly receipts for temporary residence in a hotel or motel for up to 60 days.

Parents submitting a “lives with” form must bring the person they live with to registration. That person must provide a lease, deed or one of the other proofs of Chesterfield County residency, and the parent of the incoming kindergartner must provide two supporting documents showing his or her name and correct address.

In addition, before the first day of school, parents must provide medical records showing their child has had a physical exam in the past 12 months and ones that list the dates the child got of each of their state-required immunizations.

You can find more information on how to prepare your child for kindergarten on CCPS’s website.

