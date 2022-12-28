CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendars — registration for Chesterfield Parks and Recreation’s winter and spring programs are starting soon!

According to an announcement from the county, the Parks and Recreation department offers residents recreational opportunities, such as sports programs, classes, special events, outdoor activities, programs for seniors and more.

Registration for the winter and spring 2023 offerings begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8:30 a.m. To get a complete list of programs in the upcoming season or to register online, visit the Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation website.

Additionally, older adults can receive help with registration for the county’s Active Lifestyle programs for ages 50 and up at Chesterfield Baptist Church, located at 16520 Hull Street Road, from 10 a.m. to noon.