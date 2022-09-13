CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The annual CarMax Tacky Light Run is celebrating 10 years this year, and is going all out for another night full of costumes, community, and of course — lots of lights.

The 6k course shows off Midlothian’s best display of lights in the Walton Park neighborhood, including Dawnridge Court, also known as Christmas Court. Participants can run or walk through the decorated neighborhood and are welcome to wear costumes. The course begins and ends at Midlothian Mines Park, which will be transformed into North Pole for the day.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10. Before the run begins, a costume contest will be held at 4 p.m. The 6k begins at 6 p.m.

Registration cost ranges from $15 to $30 for kids 4 to 14 years old, and $30 to $45 for adults, depending on when tickets are purchased. Income based rates are also available. Full information on pricing is available on the Tacky Light Run website.