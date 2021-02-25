Registration open for incoming Chesterfield kindergarten students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools’ (CCPS) kindergarten registration process for the Class of 2034 is underway.

According to a Wednesday release, families will need to complete the kindergarten preregistration form online to get started.

Families who preregistered their child online last year and then chose to wait a year to enroll them do not need to complete the form again. School officials say those families should reach out to their child’s school to make an appointment.

The preregistration process adds each child to CCPS’ student information system. According to a release, schools will use this information to schedule in-person follow up appointments with families of incoming kindergartners.

Families with a child currently enrolled in a CCPS prekindergarten program do not need to complete the online preregistration process. Schools will be reaching out in the upcoming weeks to set up in-person registration appointments.

For those who do not have internet access, the school division’s technology network is available at all Chesterfield County schools and can be accessed while in a school parking lot.

Kindergarten is a full-day program offered in every Chesterfield County elementary school. A child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021, to attend kindergarten in the upcoming academic year.

According to a release, CCPS will offer in-person instruction during the 2021-22 school year. But plans for a virtual K-8 school are also being developed.