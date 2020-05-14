‘Relaunch Chesterfield’ initiative has county ready for reopening

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Businesses in Chesterfield County anticipate a smooth transition into Friday’s reopening phase following weeks of preparation.

8News reported in April that the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, Chesterfield Cabinet, and Chesterfield County united to support a coordinated relaunching of the Chesterfield economy. “Relaunch Chesterfield” aimed to focus on county issues that businesses and elected officials might consider as reopening plans continued to develop.

Striving to be ahead of the curve, the initiative aimed to create a “blueprint to prepare businesses for the reopening of the state,” while maintaining some of the safety guidelines and measures “that are in the best interest of public health.”

“Relaunch Chesterfield” was developed in partnership with business leaders across industry sectors and organizations around the county, including but not limited to the following sections:

Now that the time has come for businesses to reopen, albeit in limited capacity, some officials say they’re not worried.

“I’m confident Chesterfield businesses and citizens will approach Phase One reopening with the same adaptability and resilience they have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Casey, County Administrator. “We will continue to work collaboratively with our businesses community to support, and not hinder, their efforts and ensure that everyone is succeeding safely, within the guidelines, through this relaunch.”

Click here for more information on “Relaunch Chesterfield.”

