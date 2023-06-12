CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department reports that the remains of a woman who was reported missing over five years ago have been found in Maryland.

According to police, Ashley Lynn Huddleston, also known as “Nicole,” was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 20, 2018. While she was last spoken to on Feb. 7, 2018, police said she had not actually been seen since Christmas Day a couple of months prior.

(Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Huddleston’s remains were recovered in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and positively identified on May 31, 2023.

Detectives with the Chesterfield County Police Department are continuing to investigate, anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-748-1251.