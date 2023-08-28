Drivers on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway will see higher tolls, starting Sept. 1, 2023. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will be seeing an increase in toll prices on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway beginning Friday.

On Sept. 1, tolls for two-axle vehicles on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway will increase from $.70 to $.90 for E-ZPass users and to $1 for those paying cash, said the Richmond Metropolitan Transit Authority (RMTA) in a release.

The RMTA said revenues from the increased tolls will fund future maintenance and capital improvement projects to better serve customers.

The RMTA does not receive funding from federal or state taxes, meaning that funds for maintenance and improvements comes directly from toll costs.