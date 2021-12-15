Rent relief applications in Chesterfield closing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local nonprofit is closing applications for rent and utility assistance in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County, along with the nonprofit Area Congregations Together in Service (ACTS) has provided rent and utility help to more than 2,000 households, made up of more than 5,400 people. They have distributed most of the $18.8 million in federal aid designated for the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

ACTS is closing new applications until the county receives more funding from the U.S. Treasury Department.

However, the nonprofit will continue to distribute remaining funds until they run out with priority given to households earning 50% or less than area median income, households where one or more people have been unemployed for 90-days preceding the date of application and those with children or senior citizens.

In order to prevent evictions, ACTS and Chesterfield said utility bills will no longer be paid.