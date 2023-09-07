CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A rescue operation is underway at Dutch Gap Boat Landing for a swimmer who reportedly jumped in the water and didn’t resurface.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, a report of a person in the water at Dutch Gap came in at around 2:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

It was reported that the victim was jumping on and off of a boat just north of the ramp several times. At one point, the victim reportedly jumped in the water and did not come back up.

Chesterfield Fire currently has three boats dispatched and the Henrico County Division of Fire has dispatched two boats as they continue the search. Chesterfield Fire has deployed three sonars and Henrico Fire has deployed two.

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Divers are currently working to determine areas in which to search, the location where the victim was last seen has changed several times, according to Chesterfield Fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.