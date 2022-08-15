CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The apartment residents and firefighter who were hospitalized after an apartment fire on Saturday in Chesterfield have been released.

Chesterfield County first responders received a report of an apartment fire at Boulder Springs Drive at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. First responders arrived on the scene five minutes later to find fire through the roof of a three-story apartment building.

According to the crew, all occupants were evacuated. However, three apartment residents were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. One firefighter was hospitalized for a heat-related illness.

All three residents have now been released from the hospital. The firefighter has also been released and now has returned to full duty.

In total, five apartment units were impacted and 27 residents were displaced in the fire, according to crews.