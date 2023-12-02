CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen is recovering after they were shot in the Bellwood area of Chesterfield County during the evening on Friday.

In the aftermath, neighbors are on edge and are calling for an end to the violence.

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department said officers received a report of a person shot on the 2700 block of Avalon Heights Road on Friday, Dec. 1 just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the hospital and police confirm they are now listed in stable condition.

8News spoke with community members who claimed the teen was a young boy.

Residents were distraught and declined to speak both on-camera and anonymously, but spoke of the need for an increase in security measures for everyone in the community.

One neighbor who has lived in the area for seven years says the ongoing violence has been one of turmoil for two years with sporadic incidents of car break-ins, shootings and bullying.

They neighbor called on law enforcement to do more to apprehend offenders in the area and add security incentives, such as Ring cameras.

Chesterfield Police have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.