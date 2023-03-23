CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors on a Chester road are hoping for a solution as they continuously clean up debris from broken car mirrors and mailboxes.

Michelle McNeely lives along Branders Bridge Road, where she boards horses. Photos show a shattered car mirror in front of McNeely’s home. Pieces of it were once on the ground and now sit near trash cans.

She said her mailbox has been run over at least four times and her neighbors are dealing with the same issue.

“I’ve had one of my boarders get rear ended and his car literally totaled, just trying to turn into my driveway,” McNeely said.

According to McNeely, a car also ran into her ditch a few weeks ago.

“My biggest thing is parents encouraging children that are driving to pay attention and stay off the phones,” McNeely said.

The stretch of road drops to 35 miles per hour, but she says speeding has become a problem and has become more consistent over the last five or six years.

“It’d be nice if they widened it a little bit,” McNeely said. “There is more safety on the sides of the roads because there’s not anything there.”

Around 10 minutes down the road, intersection improvements are in the works on Lakeview and Branders Bridge Roads. According to the county, federal funds have been secured to build a roundabout. The project will be constructed while maintaining existing practical traffic patterns.

Later this year, residents should expect a two-to-three-week closure on Branders Bridge North and traffic detours. According to the county, construction on that roundabout is expected to start this summer.