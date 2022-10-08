CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield community members are raising eyebrows at one bank robber unique from all the rest.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, an armed suspect — now identified by the FBI as the “Dapper Dan Bandit” — robbed the First Community Bank located at 11400 Midlothian Turnpike.

First, the Chesterfield County Police Department and then the FBI released images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

(Photos courtesy of the FBI)

The suspect wore a gray flat cap, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer, khaki pants, white socks and brown square-toed dress shoes. Some were surprised by the robber’s attire.

“Wow, that’s weird,” said Brianna Ericastilla, who works at the Five Below next to the bank. “It’s crazy because I guess anybody can do a robbery. It’s not just a guy in a hoodie or a mask … Now I’m scared because I work right here. Oh geez.”

According to authorities, the suspect displayed an all-black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money in specific denominations from the victim teller before placing the stolen money in his pockets. He then returned his firearm to his waistband and walked out of the bank.

“Your kidding?” said Shaheed Adeola, a community shopper in the area. “In a situation like that, you’re just concerned if you’re going to make it home.”

Authorities reported that no one was physically injured during the robbery. Adeola said his heart still goes out to the people working there that day.

“You do have to take into account that everybody in there could come away with a little bit of trauma after something like that,” he said.

8News reached out to Chesterfield County Police for any updates on the case, but they have not yet responded. The First Community Bank’s corporate office also told 8News that they would provide a written statement and a phone conversation at some point soon.