CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a resource fair Monday afternoon for parents of children with disabilities.

The resource fair will offer relevant resources, information and support for parents and teachers. School transitions, organization, autism, dyslexia and social skills are among the topics.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at CTC@Hull (13900 Hull Street Road).

Reserve your free ticket here.