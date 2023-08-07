CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Grandparents or relatives raising a child are invited to attend a Kinship Resource Fair in September.

The fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Central Library, will be providing information intended to assist relatives who are raising a child.

Social Services will provide information regarding financial assistance and child care, in addition to information being provided by Chesterfield County Public School, Mental Health Support Services, Parks and Recreation and more.

Representatives from each division will be able to answer questions during the event.

For more information on the fair, guests can call 804-717-6592 or send an email to VanAartrijk@chesterfield.gov.