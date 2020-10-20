Returning prescription drugs, no questions asked

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a matter of moments, prescription drugs helping one patient recover from illness can become deadly for someone else.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is holding its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24. Several local law enforcement agencies are taking part, as well.

Cpl. Matt Rogers has been with the Chesterfield County Police Department for nearly 15 years, the last third of which he’s spent coordinating the county’s Medication Take-Back events.

“It’s an opportunity for you to properly and safely dispose of any unused or leftover medications that you have so they’re not hanging around the house,” Rogers said, “to get any medication that’s not being used or has expired off the streets so they don’t end up in the hands of child or just being misused by somebody.”

The events aim to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“We’re just trying to prevent medicine from being flushed down the toilet, trying to protect our environment that way,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to prevent children from — who are exploring — just to get their hands on any medications they may find that are in the house.”

But National Prescription Drug Take Back Days usually only happen twice a year, leaving residents wondering what to do to keep their medicine cabinets clean and safe the other 363 days a year.

“If you need to get rid of some medication that’s not during a Take Back event, you can go to our headquarters,” Rogers said. “We also have packets at different county facilities, the drug disposal kits, where you can get a pouch and dump your medicine in there and it will dissolve the medicine and then you can throw it away.”

Amid the pandemic, the county has made these pouches available via curbside pickup. Similarly, the Medication Take-Back event will be drive-thru only, to account for COVID-19 concerns.

Chesterfield County Police Department officials say needles will not be accepted; but any unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications, even for pets, will be.

“You don’t have to take off your name or the medication or anything off the bottle,” Rogers said. “Everything will be incinerated.”

Prescription Drug Take Back events are happening across the U.S. Local events are listed below: