CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge that takes Reymet Road (Route 608) over Interstate 95 in Chesterfield will close for the weekend of March 12 for repairs.

According to VDOT, weather permitting, the closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The detour route for this project will be Willis Road (Route 613).

Drivers travelling East on Reymet Road can take Richmond Highway (Route 1/301) north to Willis Road and travel south on Coach Road (Route 614) to Reymet Road.

Driver travelling west on Reymet Road can take Coach Road north to Willis Road and travel south on Richmond Highway to Reymet Road.

This closure is part of ongoing maintenance on the bridge that is expected to be completed this summer.