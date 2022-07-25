Photos of people gathered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Moseley Elementary.

The ribbon-cutting was open to the public and was followed by a tour of the new building.

The new school is located at 7100 Magnolia Green Parkway in the Matoaca District. It reportedly encompasses 104,621 square feet with space for 900 students.

The construction was budgeted for $32.6 million as part of CCPS’ capital improvement program. It was completed on time and under budget.

Moseley Elementary is the 40th elementary school for CCPS, Central Virginia’s largest school system.

“Moseley Elementary and other newly renovated schools here in the county show how everyone benefits when we work together to serve our students,” said Ryan Harter of the Chesterfield County School Board. “Schools are community buildings, public education is the heart of a strong and resilient community. This is why it brings such joy to gather here today to open this brand new school of Moseley.”