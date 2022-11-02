CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In October, pet lovers got to vote for their favorite costume in Richmond Animal League’s first “Howl-O-Meow-O-Ween Costume Contest.” While plenty of pets dressed up in their Halloween finest, only one pet got to the take the crown — quite literally.

Mambo No. 5 took the winning spot with his “King of Halloween” costume. The runners up in the top give were Kendall as a giraffe, Magpie as Wonder Woman, Harold as a sailor and Mia as a pumpkin.

The top five winners of Richmond Animal League’s first “Howl-O-Meow-O-Ween” Costume Contest. Credit: Richmond Animal League.

While Mambo No. 5 has been adopted, Richmond Animal League says the rest of the top five are still looking for homes. There are also plenty of other dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption, including others that dressed up for the contest.

You can see some of the best costumes in our slideshow:

Potential adoptees are dressed up in their Halloween best in anticipation for Richmond Animal League’s latest adoption event. Credit: Richmond Animal League

Potential adoptees are dressed up in their Halloween best in anticipation for Richmond Animal League’s latest adoption event. Credit: Richmond Animal League

The Richmond Animal League is located at 11401 International Drive in Richmond and is open for walk-ins from Tuesday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Appointments can also be made to see specific pets outside of walk-in hours.