CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area developer began work on several blocks of new townhomes in Chesterfield County.

Stylecraft Homes, a Lakeside-based real estate developer, broke ground on the first 65 of a 180-home development at Westchester Commons in northwestern Chesterfield County today, July 6.

The developer held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the official start to construction. In attendance was Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey, Garrett Hart of Chesterfield Economic Development, Chris Winslow and Ann Carroll of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, Danielle Fitz-Hugh and Amy DuFour of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce and Frank Petroski of the Chesterfield Planning Commission and Midlothian Business Alliance.

The homes will be 3-4 story townhomes ranging in size from 2,000 to over 2,800 square feet. The homes’ prices will start in the $500,000 range and lawn care will be provided.

According to Stylecraft’s website, the company already has developments in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and King William County. The two existing Stylecraft developments in Chesterfield are in the Swift Creek and Chester areas.