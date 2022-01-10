Richmond Fire Department determines 3 fires seen within 1 hour were all ‘accidental’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to three fires over a one hour timespan in the city’s southside Friday evening and has determined all of the incidents were accidental.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the first report of a building fire at 5:33 p.m. at the Richmond Inn and Suites, 6346 Midlothian Turnpike where they evacuated residents and put out a fire found in a room on the first floor. That fire was determined to be caused by combustible objects being placed too close to a heater.

A little over ten minutes later at 6:03 p.m., Richmond crews responded to the report of an apartment fire at 5916 Westower Court. Upon arrival, they said they saw heavy fire coming from the structure. That fire was determined to be caused by a cooking accident.

Twenty minutes later, 6:48 p.m. crews responded to an apartment fire at 607 Westover Hills Boulevard. Firefighters evacuated all occupants from the three-story building. That fire was caused by a dryer issue.