CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield have arrested a man after two officers were shot in the Broadwater Community and taken to hospitals on Tuesday evening.

On Oct. 25 just after 6 p.m., two officers arrived at the scene of a residence at Broadwater Way and Timsberry Circle in Chester for a report of an emotionally disturbed person. According to police, upon entering the residence, one officer began speaking with the subject in emotional distress downstairs while the other officer went upstairs to speak with the subject’s family.

A statement from Chesterfield Police said the two officers had been on the scene for approximately 20 minutes when an altercation occurred between the subject, now identified as 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter, of Richmond, and the officer who was talking to him. Police said Hunter had allegedly attempted to take the officer’s holstered firearm, causing a struggle to break out between the two over the weapon.

According to CCPD Major Mike Louth with the Investigations Bureau, the officer speaking with Hunter was shot during the struggle over the firearm, and the other officer that was with Hunter’s family went downstairs after he heard the gunshots. That officer and Hunter then exchanged shots.

The first officer was shot once in the chest during the struggle with Hunter, but his bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet from entering his body, Chesterfield Police said. The second officer who reportedly ran downstairs was shot in the leg by Hunter, who was also shot. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries and released.

Hunter has been charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Chesterfield Police said in a statement. He is currently being held in Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

According to Chesterfield Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Hunter had previously been convicted of a violent offense and was released early from prison. An investigation revealed that Hunter was visiting relatives at the Timsberry Circle residence when the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.