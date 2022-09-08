CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the killing of a man who was found shot dead in his car on Old Courthouse Road on Labor Day weekend.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, for a report of a person who was shot, and unresponsive. When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Brandon L. Robertson dead inside a car.

Chesterfield Police arrested 31-year-old Anthony P. Spencer, of Richmond, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 7.

Police said that the current investigation points to Spencer and Robertson being involved in an altercation during the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

Spencer was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the homicide. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.