CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an incident in whcih a man was killed after being ejected from a car during a Chesterfield crash Monday.

Virginia State Police said Ronald Fabricio Moreno Hoyes was driving a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham to Jahnke Road just after 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 when the single-vehicle crash occurred.

Police said Moreno Hoyes’ car ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, and flipped, ejecting one of the passengers who was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, identified by police as Ariel Castillion, 26, of Richmond, died at the scene.

Moreno Hoyes was charged with reckless driving, and police say the crash remains under investigation.