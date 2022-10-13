CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-95 just south of Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

It was determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was heading north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car then went back into the roadway, crossing all four travel lanes, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The driver, 54-year-old Antoine Page of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash in under investigation by Virginia State Police.