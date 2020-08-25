Richmond man sought in Chesterfield road rage shooting

Chesterfield County Police have obtained warrants for and are seeking a suspect in relation to a shooting that occurred in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike last month.

Police say Taron S. Dickson Jr., was traveling in a white BMW sedan with tinted windows and Maryland tags when he drove alongside another vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike and fired “several shots.”

The shooting victim suffered minor injuries.

“The suspect vehicle fled west on Midlothian Turnpike prior to police arrival,” police said. “A short time later, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle on Interstate 95 and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle initially stopped but the driver sped off after the officer exited his vehicle to approach the suspect vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle without success.”

Dickson Jr., of the 3600 block of Kings Point Court in Richmond, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm in a street which conduct resulted in bodily injury to another person, felony eluding; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while suspended.

Anyone with information about Dickson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066

