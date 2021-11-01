Richmond native says it’s a ‘miracle’ his dog is alive after x-rays show bullet fragments

Peter Congdon adopted Sam from Chesterfield County Animal Services one year to the day that the police officer found him hit by a car and left for dead. (Photo: Peter Congdon)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond native said it’s a “miracle” his dog is alive after learning, just days ago, pieces of a bullet he was allegedly shot with years ago are still in his body.

Peter Congdon adopted his dog, Sam, one year ago to the day that the police officer found him hit by a car and left for dead. He said Chesterfield County Animal Services told him the dog was also shot years ago.

“It makes me real sad it happened to my dog,” Congdon told 8News in an interview Monday.









Now, Congdon is calling that officer a guardian angel.

Chesterfield County Police confirm Sam was hit by a car at Route 10 and Omo Road on Sept. 29, 2014.

Last Monday, Congdon found disturbing evidence of the shooting when his wife took Sam to the vet in Virginia Beach where they now live.

“She did an x-ray and found bullet fragments in his neck and I guess up underneath his chin a little bit,” he said.

Congdon said the vet told him the bullet had taken a chunk off of his vertebrae. (Photo: Peter Congdon)

Congdon said the veterinarian told him the bullet took a chunk off of his vertebrae. Sam spent two weeks in the animal hospital back in 2014.

“One of the fragments missed his jugular by about a centimeter,” Congdon said about what the veterinarian in Virginia Beach told him.

Congdon said Sam is “very, very lucky to have survived it.”

He said the bullet fragments aren’t giving Sam any medical issues at the moment. The only lasting issue is that Sam is scared of fireworks.

We did try to find the officer that rescued Sam, but Chesterfield Police confirms he no longer works with the department. Congdon still hopes to say thank you one day.