Richmond woman dies at hospital following Chippenham Parkway crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a Chippenham Parkway crash that resulted in the death of one local woman.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 4:30 a.m.

According to state police, 36-year-old Crystal Miller from Richmond, was driving on Chippenham Parkway, less than a mile north of Midlothian Turnpike, when she ran off the right side of the road. Miller then pulled back onto the road and ran off the left side. She struck a jersey wall on the left side.

First responders took Miller to the hospital for treatment where she later died.