CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday morning, students at Robious Elementary in Midlothian celebrated Veterans Day with a special ceremony for veterans in the community, and even some guests who had traveled to visit.

For this year’s celebration, students dressed in their patriotic best in red, white and blue, performed songs and showed off handmade parade floats to the veterans in attendance.

Robious Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day. Credit: Howie Williams/8News. Robious Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day. Credit: Howie Williams/8News.

One special guest was 93-year-old Carlos Bowden, who served in the Army for 23 years. Bowden came all the way from Florida to see his six grandchildren, and attends the school’s celebration every year. Even though he said he usually does not like talking about his service publicly, he says he enjoys when the kids at the ceremony want to talk to him.

“I appreciate it a lot and I love sitting down with the kids afterwards and they ask me all kinds of questions,” Bowden said.

Robious Elementary was just one school that celebrated Veterans Day in the Metro Richmond area. Richmond’s St. Edward-Epiphany Catholic School also honored the day with a morning ceremony and a “Red, White and Blue” breakfast on Friday.