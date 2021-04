CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — If you plan on visiting the James River Park System this weekend, beware of Robious Landing Park.

The floating dock is closed due to high water. Park officials said they will be monitoring the water levels throughout the weekend to determine when the dock can reopen.

