Robious Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools reported a student at Robious Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was reported on March 12. The district has reported 37 cases of the virus so far this month.

This district emailed parents about the case and said anyone who was in close contact with the student, meaning within 6-feet of them without a mask for 15 minutes or longer, were notified.

Officials added that staff has been cleaning and disinfecting workspaces consistently.

You can see a full list of reported COVID-19 cases in the school district online here.

