Roof flies off mobile home, damages nearby home in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monday afternoon storms sent a roof flying off a mobile home in Greenleigh Mobile Home Park in Chesterfield County. The area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

According to a Chesterfield County firefighter on the scene, the roof detached from a trailer and blew onto the trailer next to it in the mobile home park. No injuries have been reported.

8News photographers captured the damage showing the roof from the purple trailer on top of the neighboring trailer’s porch.

The mobile home on Donnaford Drive is now uninhabitable. Three people have been displaced and they’re receiving aid from the Red Cross.

Severe weather damaged the roof on a trailer in Greenleigh Mobile Home Park in Chester, Virginia, on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

