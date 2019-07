CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Chesterfield overnight.

Firefighters got to the home on Ironhorse Road at 12:43 a.m. As crews were fighting the fire, the roof to the home partially collapsed. No one was inside at the time.

Three people are now without a place to stay. The Red Cross is helping them out, but none of them were injured.

A cat is missing from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.