Round Two of Chesterfield grant program ‘Back in Business’ open for applicants

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield officials have already begun to accept applications for “Round Two” of the county’s “Back in Business” program.
8News reported in early June that the program is an effort to help local shops, salons, retailers, and restaurants get back up and running following the effects of COVID-19 through $5 million in grant money. Round Two will open to a broader segment of Chesterfield’s small businesses, according to a release from the county.
Under this new provision, businesses that received prior assistance through federal programs will now be eligible to apply.
The grant was made possible through the federal CARES act passed by Congress.
“Round One” of the funding closed on Thursday, June 18, and specifically targeted businesses
that were not eligible or able to receive any funds from the federal stimulus program.
Applications for Round Two will close at noon on Thursday, July 2. Click here for a list of eligibility and how businesses may apply.
