CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of Route 1 are closed in Chesterfield due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just south of the Route 288 interchange. All southbound lanes are closed between Route 288 and West Hundred Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.