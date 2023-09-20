CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North has caused the exit that takes drivers to Route 288 to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 62.9, just after the exit. The northbound right lane is currently closed, as well as the exit.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, drivers can access Route 288 from I-95 North by exiting onto West Hundred Road heading West, then turning right onto Route 1 and exiting onto Route 288.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.