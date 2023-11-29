CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Communities in Schools of Chesterfield (CIS-C) launched an outdoor classroom in an effort to create a new environment for students to learn in.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., CIS-C held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the completion of the outdoor classroom, which is made for students at Salem Church Middle School to utilize and enjoy.

The event included a performance by members of the school’s band and cheerleading team, as well as remarks from principal Nicholas Olson and CIS-C’s Executive Director Ashley Hall.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., Communities in Schools of Chesterfield held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the completion of an outdoor classroom made for students of Salem Church Middle School to enjoy and utilize. (Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

(Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

Salem Church Middle School’s principal Nicholas Olson gives his remarks on the new outdoor classroom for students on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

Salem Church Middle School band play at the ribbon ceremony for a new outdoor classroom on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

(Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

(Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

(Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

Communities in Schools of Chesterfield Executive Director Ashley Hall gives a speech at the outdoor classroom ribbon ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

Members of Communities In Schools of Chesterfield and Salem Church Middle School cut the ribbon — signaling the opening of a new outdoor classroom. (Photo: Communities in Schools of Chesterfield)

In 2021 and 2022, CIS-C received funding from Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to focus on COVID-19 response and recovery. According to CIS-C, the outdoor classroom will help the post-effects of the pandemic seen in students, such as an increase in mental health issues.

CIS-C and HUD partnered with Salem Church Middle School so the outdoor classroom would provide the majority low-income and black students — who are reported to be the most disproportionately effected by the pandemic’s post-effects — a more diverse learning experience.

According to CIS-C, the outdoor classroom will bring a lot of benefits to students, such as an increase their engagement, academics and their development of social and collaboration skills. The outdoor environment will also help ease students’ anxiety and stress.

“We are excited to partner with Salem Middle to provide this incredible resource to students,” Hall said. “Though this project was born out of challenges from COVID, our hope is that it creates a space rooted in imagination, discovery, creativity, and learning for students to come.”