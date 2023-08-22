CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A sand truck was traveling down Otterdale Road when it went off the road, overturned and hit a tree at around 4:30, Tuesday afternoon, according to Chesterfield police.

The driver received minor injuries. After the driver got out, the truck caught fire. The fire plus a downed tree caused damage to the road. The road remains closed while VDOT assesses the damage and cleans up.

According to Chesterfield police, the roadway has been cleared and is open to drivers.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.