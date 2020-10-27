Chesterfield School Board to hear a proposal to expand gifted services at elementary schools

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is proposing more expansion plans of Center-Based Gifted services on the elementary school level. During a presentation to the School Board on Oct. 27, the school division will suggest raising the number of CBG sites from six schools to ten beginning as early as the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. Merv Daugherty, Superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools, said expanding the number of CBG programs will help develop the lives of many students in the county.

“Gifted education reforms enable us to pursue equity, increase access, and ensure opportunity to learners across Chesterfield County,” Daugherty said. “More equitable identification practices have resulted in more students being eligible for Center-Based Gifted services. meaning additional enhancements are necessary.”

According to the news release, expanding the number of CBGs sites at the elementary school level will help serve students closer to their home/community, help decrease bus ride times for students, and reduce transportation difficulties for families and the school division.

If adopted, new CBG sites would be introduced at Gates, Reams Road, and Watkins elementary schools starting with the 2021-22 school year.

Also, if approved, a new CBG site could open at Matoaca Elementary School as early as the 2022-2023 school year and will offer resources for students living in the Matoaca and Ettrick elementary schools.

Existing sites like Greenfield, Hening, and Marguerite Christian elementary schools will continue with a few adjustments. While Clover Hill, Crenshaw, and Alberta Smith elementary schools will remain CBG sites with no changes announced as of yet.

The CBG site at Winterpock Elementary is being phased out as the school remains overcrowded.

The Gifted Education Advisory Committee will provide feedback on the plan at the Nov. 12 School Board meeting. Following that discussion, the plan with any revisions would be brought back to the Board for consideration on Dec. 8.

Visit their website for more information on the Oct. 27 presentation.