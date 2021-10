CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Chesterfield County Police, a school bus crashed into the back of a vehicle in Chesterfield County on Monday.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash. Police said there were no injuries reported.

The crash is still being investigated and police were unable to say what school district the bus was from.

The crash occurred on Woodpecker Road near Chestnut Ridge Road.