School bus driver charged in 4-vehicle crash on I-95 that hurt 3

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday that involved a Prince George County school bus. There were only minor injuries reported in the crash, police said.

Authorities responded to exit 62 on Interstate-95 South at 2:53 p.m. for reports of a crash involving four vehicles. An investigation from state police revealed that a school bus was traveling south on the interstate in the right lane when the driver, identified as Vera S. Brockwell, approached slower moving traffic.

Another vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was traveling in front of the school bus when the driver swerved to avoid hitting the car in front of them. State Police said Brockwell attempted to swerve out of the way as well but ended up striking the Nissan. The school bus then hit the jersey wall, another vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The school bus was carrying two adults and two juveniles during the crash. The two adults on the bus went to the hospital with minor injuries. The woman driving the Nissan was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. All the drivers involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelt and no other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Brockwell has been charged with following too close while driving, state police said.

