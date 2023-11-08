CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus that happened just around the corner from Enon Elementary School.

Officers with the Chesterfield Police Department were called to the 1900 block of East Hundred Road for the report of a crash at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Police have confirmed the crash involved a school bus and two other vehicles. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Police said nobody was injured.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.