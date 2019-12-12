School bus involved in crash on Chester Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash Thursday morning involved a Chesterfield County school bus.

Chesterfield Police told 8News the school bus was turning onto Route 288 from Chester Road when it was hit. The school bus driver’s child was the only passenger on board at the time.

One person from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to OK, police said.

The driver of the bus was issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way.

One of the off-ramps from Chester Road to Route 288 was blocked off due to the crash but has since reopened.

#BREAKING: Just now getting cell service. We’re working to learn more about a crash involving a Chesterfield Co school bus. Police on scene are unable to get info but our crew saw a fire truck pull off. Working to learn if any children were on board or if any injuries. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/FWAlLVjGMk — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) December 12, 2019

