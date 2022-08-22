CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Summer break is over, and school is back in session for first through sixth grade and ninth grade in Chesterfield County.

While Chesterfield County Schools are mostly fully staffed. Across the 67 schools, Chesterfield is still in need of more than 200 teachers. For example, Falling Creek Middle School needs 26 teachers, and Beulah Elementary School needs 11.

Chesterfield schools aren’t the only ones in need of teachers, several local schools are struggling with filling open roles. As of July 18, Richmond Public Schools was still in the hole, with 176 vacancies just six weeks before school began.

Dinwiddie, Goochland, Powhatan, King William and Nottoway counties also begin the new school year today.

In Chesterfield, seventh, eighth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders will begin their year tomorrow.