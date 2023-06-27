CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Recovery crews searched all day yesterday for a man who reportedly drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir. This morning, the search resumes.

Recovery crews searched for 10 hours on Monday, June 26, before impending severe weather forced them to end the search around 4 p.m. At that time, authorities reported that the search would resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the man was on a boat with a family member around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, when he reportedly fell into the water and did not resurface. It is not yet known how the man ended up in the water.

With multiple boats on the scene, including one with underwater sonar technology, crews will continue searching in 15 to 18-foot depths in the deeper parts of the reservoir.

