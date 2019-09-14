Search underway for armed robbery suspects in Chesterfield

Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for three suspects in connection to an armed robbery.

The incident happened on Drumvale Drive around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators said a male was getting out of his car when three suspects approached him and displayed a firearm.

Chesterfield Police said one of the suspects hit the male in the face and stole his wallet.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said the victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

