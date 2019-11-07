Sears in Chesterfield among 4 stores closing in Virginia

Breaking News
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sears store at Chesterfield Town Center is closing down in February.

The Chesterfield Towne Center location is among the 51 Sears stores closing in February of 2020, according to USA Today. Additionally, 45 K-Mart locations are expected to cease operations.

Liquidations and going-out-of-business sales begin Dec. 2 after Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales.

The company will have 182 remaining locations.

