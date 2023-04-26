CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested another teacher of Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy for allegedly assaulting two students at the school.

On Friday, April 14, police received a referral from Child Protective Services (CPS). The report from CPS claimed that a teacher — identified as 65-year-old Kathleen R. Harlow of Henrico County — had assaulted a student at the school on Thursday, April 13.

During an investigation into the reported assault by police and CPS personnel, detectives learned of an earlier alleged assault involving the same teacher and a different student that had reportedly occurred on Dec. 8, 2022.

In both reported assaults the victims were aged four or younger, according to police.

Following a consultation from the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney, detectives obtained two warrants for misdemeanor assault. The warrants were served to Harlow on Tuesday, April 25.

This is the second teacher at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy to be charged with assault this year. Lisa Harbilas, 57, was charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor assault in March.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.