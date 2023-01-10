CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents will get a second chance to give their opinion on the plans for the old Matoaca Elementary School building tonight.

The county announced recently it would add housing in the spot where the school’s been empty since 2021.

Some residents aren’t happy about the plan, having told 8News they didn’t know about the first community meeting and felt they were not involved in the decision. Other residents said the issue is that the neighborhood where the old school building is on River Road just isn’t built for an influx of traffic.

The county wants to turn the 1937 building into senior housing, single-family homes and a community parks and recreation space. It would include up to 36 apartments for older residents in the building that’s already there, while the auditorium would be used as a community space. Ten more single-family homes and space for a park would be on the land in addition to the senior housing.

The second community meeting is happening tonight, Tuesday, Jan 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the new Matoaca Elementary School, located at 20300 Halloway Avenue.

The meeting will also be live-streamed online here. County leaders are also holding an online survey about the project that can be filled out here.