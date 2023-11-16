CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting of a Virginia State University (VSU) campus police officer over the weekend.

According to police, 21-year-old Reginald L. King, Jr. of the Ettrick area of Chesterfield was arrested and charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting of 39-year-old VSU campus officer Bruce Foster.

According to police, on the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 12, Foster was investigating a disturbance on the 3400 block of Boisseau Street and was speaking to the people involved when he encountered King.

Police say King gave false information to Foster before trying to leave the area on foot. Foster chased after King and while trying to detain him, 21-year-old Deonta M. Blount came up from behind and shot Foster.

Foster was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond with injuries that were initially considered life-threatening, but he is now is stable condition, according to police.

Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News

Blount was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm while committing aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. VSU later confirmed that Blount is not a student at the university.